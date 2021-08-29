Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Announces Final Dividend of $0.09

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About Servcorp
