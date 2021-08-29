Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.89

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.89 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 64.96 ($0.85). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 342,450 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £48.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.89.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

