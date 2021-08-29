Sentinel Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,179.06 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $292,179.06 and $83,685.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

