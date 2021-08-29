Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 1.02% of Sensata Technologies worth $93,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 384,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ST stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 566,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,576. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

