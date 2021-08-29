SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Shares of SLQT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

