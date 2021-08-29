Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 82,327 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,327 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises about 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $52,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $188.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.53.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

