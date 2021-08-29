Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 334.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZIX by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in ZIX by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 778,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 155,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

