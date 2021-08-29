Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.