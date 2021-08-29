Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

