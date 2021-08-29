Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of First Financial worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 120.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $40.83 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $532.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.