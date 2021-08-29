Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 23,255 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) by 104.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cryo-Cell International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.