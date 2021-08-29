Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 77,733 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

