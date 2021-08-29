Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.31 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

