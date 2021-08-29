Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Shares of G24 opened at €71.58 ($84.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 63.97. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

