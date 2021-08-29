Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 301,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.45.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.