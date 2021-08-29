Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $80.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $80.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09.

