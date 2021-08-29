Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $87,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

