Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,603.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Schroders alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99).

SDR traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,752 ($49.02). 77,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,629.27. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.