Schlumberger Limited (SLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

