Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 84,881 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. 470,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,013. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

