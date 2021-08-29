Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 119.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

