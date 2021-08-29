Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $18.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.07. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

