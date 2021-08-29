Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $207.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

