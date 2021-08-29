Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of SAR opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

