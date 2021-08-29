Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPHY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 13,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.