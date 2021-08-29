Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.71. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.