Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.64 ($78.40).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.