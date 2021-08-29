Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in August

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.08. 36,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.17. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

