salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

