salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from $290.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

