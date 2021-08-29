Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

