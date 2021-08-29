Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Head-To-Head Review

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential downside of 21.40%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 8.63 -$417.39 million ($2.71) -30.34 Arbor Realty Trust $339.46 million 7.68 $170.95 million N/A N/A

Arbor Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -79.64% -240.52% -10.11% Arbor Realty Trust 89.91% 18.75% 3.53%

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

