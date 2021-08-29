Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $82.22 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

