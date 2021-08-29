Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $43,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

