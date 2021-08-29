Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $23,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,654,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.