Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 91,775 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $40,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.