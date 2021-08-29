Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,572 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Aflac worth $39,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Aflac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

