Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Nucor worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

