Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Teleflex worth $42,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

