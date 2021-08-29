Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.