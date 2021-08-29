Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,093 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $43,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after buying an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

