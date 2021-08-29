Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Up to $41.78

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.78, but opened at $43.55. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.