Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.