Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.