Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,055 shares of company stock worth $12,350,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

