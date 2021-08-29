Royal Bank of Canada Takes $134,000 Position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of CollPlant Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $265,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $470,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

