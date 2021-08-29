Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

RY stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

