Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

