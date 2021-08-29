Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) a C$50.00 Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been given a C$50.00 price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.60.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6622297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

