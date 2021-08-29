Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

RCUS stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

